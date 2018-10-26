Devils' Marcus Johansson: Dealing with illness
Johansson didn't practice Friday due to an illness, Chris Ryan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Johansson's absence at practice leaves his status for Saturday's matchup with the Panthers up in the air. If he's unable to go, the Devils will likely need to recall a forward from their AHL affiliate to fill in against Florida.
