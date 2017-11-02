Devils' Marcus Johansson: Done for evening

Johansson (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's contest against the Canucks.

Johansson went head first into the boards in the first period, leading to his departure from the contest. The team wasn't ready to rule him out for the rest of the contest initially, which may be a good sign, but he will indeed not rejoin the action Wednesday. More information on his status should arise prior to Friday's tilt versus the Oilers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories