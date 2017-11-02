Devils' Marcus Johansson: Done for evening
Johansson (upper body) will not return to Wednesday's contest against the Canucks.
Johansson went head first into the boards in the first period, leading to his departure from the contest. The team wasn't ready to rule him out for the rest of the contest initially, which may be a good sign, but he will indeed not rejoin the action Wednesday. More information on his status should arise prior to Friday's tilt versus the Oilers.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Evaluated for upper-body injury•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Strikes twice in victory•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Traded to New Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...