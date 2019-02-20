Devils' Marcus Johansson: Electric in loss
Johansson delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Johansson set up Jesper Bratt's opener in the first period, and then saw the favor returned 10 minutes later. Johansson led the game with eight shots on goal, and also led the game with four blocked shots. He has 27 points in 48 games, with 103 shots along the way. Don't expect the blocks to pile up like that often; he now has 18 blocks even after the big performance Tuesday.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Pots two goals•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: In action Tuesday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Trending toward playing Tuesday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Pushes point streak to three•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Activated for Saturday's contest•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Status still in question•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...