Johansson delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Johansson set up Jesper Bratt's opener in the first period, and then saw the favor returned 10 minutes later. Johansson led the game with eight shots on goal, and also led the game with four blocked shots. He has 27 points in 48 games, with 103 shots along the way. Don't expect the blocks to pile up like that often; he now has 18 blocks even after the big performance Tuesday.