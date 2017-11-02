Devils' Marcus Johansson: Evaluated for upper-body injury
Johansson departed Wednesday's game due to an upper-body injury and will be evaluated before his status for the remainder of the game is determined.
Johansson exited during the first period of Wednesday's contest with the issue, but the team isn't ready to rule him out just yet. More information on the winger's status should surface in the near future, but the veteran's run of bad luck seems to be continuing. He missed the previous game against the Coyotes due to a lower-body issue, but the two ailments appear unrelated.
