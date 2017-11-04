Devils' Marcus Johansson: Excluded from practice

Johansson (concussion) was not available for Saturday's practice, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

This obviously doesn't bode well for the Swede's chances of playing Sunday night against the Flames, but he's bound to be reevaluated ahead of that contest. Concussions can be tricky and the prognosis varies greatly from one person to the next, so those with fantasy shares in Johansson should line up alternatives in case he needs more time.