Devils' Marcus Johansson: Exits game early
Johansson left Tuesday's matchup with the Bruins late in the third period with an apparent head injury, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.
Johansson was the recipient of an elbow to the head from Boston's Brad Marchand -- who will have a phone hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Johansson previously missed 13 games due to a concussion, so there are understandable fears he may have suffered a similar injury. The Devils won't practice Wednesday, per Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record, which means an update on the winger will likely have to wait until after Thursday's game-day skate.
