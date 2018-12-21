Devils' Marcus Johansson: Exits with apparent injury
Johansson left Thursday's game against Columbus in the second period after suffering an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson sustained his injury when he took a big hit along the boards early on in the second period of Thursday's tilt. The specific nature of the 28-year-old winger's injury has yet to be revealed, but at this point fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to suit up for Friday's matchup with Ottawa.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Helps seal OT win•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Picks up two points in crazy loss•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ready to roll•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Aiming to play Friday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Out against Panthers•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...