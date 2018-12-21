Johansson left Thursday's game against Columbus in the second period after suffering an undisclosed injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Johansson sustained his injury when he took a big hit along the boards early on in the second period of Thursday's tilt. The specific nature of the 28-year-old winger's injury has yet to be revealed, but at this point fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to suit up for Friday's matchup with Ottawa.