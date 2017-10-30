Devils' Marcus Johansson: Expected back Wednesday
Johansson (lower body) told reporters he should be ready for Wednesday's tilt against Vancouver, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
While Johansson's five points in his first nine outings isn't a bad start to the season, it's not quite the pace he set last year when he notched 24 goals (a career high) and 34 helpers in 82 contests. Perhaps the winger's decrease in production is as simple as no longer playing with Alexander Ovechkin, but it should also be noted that his ice time per game this season (15:47) is over a minute less than he averaged in 2016-17 (17:00). In the even Johansson doesn't get cleared in time for Wednesday's matchup, the Devils would likely need to promote a player from the minors or suit up seven blueliners.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Strikes twice in victory•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Traded to New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Can't be drafted by Vegas•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Has career year with 58 points•
-
Capitals' Marcus Johansson: Won't play at Worlds due to broken finger•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...