Devils' Marcus Johansson: Expected back Wednesday

Johansson (lower body) told reporters he should be ready for Wednesday's tilt against Vancouver, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

While Johansson's five points in his first nine outings isn't a bad start to the season, it's not quite the pace he set last year when he notched 24 goals (a career high) and 34 helpers in 82 contests. Perhaps the winger's decrease in production is as simple as no longer playing with Alexander Ovechkin, but it should also be noted that his ice time per game this season (15:47) is over a minute less than he averaged in 2016-17 (17:00). In the even Johansson doesn't get cleared in time for Wednesday's matchup, the Devils would likely need to promote a player from the minors or suit up seven blueliners.