Devils' Marcus Johansson: Game-time call Monday
Johansson (ankle) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against Anaheim, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The Swedish winger took part in Sunday's practice, though he skated as an extra forward during line-rush drills. If Johansson isn't included on a line during Monday's morning skate, it's unlikely that he'll be able to play the Ducks. That said, Gross also reported that if Johansson doesn't return to game action Monday, he'll be back in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
