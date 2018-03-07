Devils' Marcus Johansson: Gets in solo skate

Johansson (concussion) skated on his own Wednesday morning, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Given the sheer exuberrance exhibited by Stein in this latest report, it's clear that Johansson has made a significant step in his recovery. Of course, he's missed the past 20 games, and we wouldn't be surprised if most fantasy owners have already cut ties with him. However, Johnasson is a power-play weapon with a scorer's touch, so he could help the Devils in a big way upon his return; this team still has serious work to do in order to secure a playoff spot.