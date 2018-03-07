Devils' Marcus Johansson: Gets in solo skate
Johansson (concussion) skated on his own Wednesday morning, Devils' beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Given the sheer exuberrance exhibited by Stein in this latest report, it's clear that Johansson has made a significant step in his recovery. Of course, he's missed the past 20 games, and we wouldn't be surprised if most fantasy owners have already cut ties with him. However, Johnasson is a power-play weapon with a scorer's touch, so he could help the Devils in a big way upon his return; this team still has serious work to do in order to secure a playoff spot.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Still could return this season•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Timeline indefinite•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Injury lingers, out Thursday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Travels with team, but out Saturday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Partakes in off-ice workout•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Remains on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...