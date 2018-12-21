Devils' Marcus Johansson: Going on IR
Johansson will be placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson saw just 4:35 of action before he was forced out of Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets. His placement on IR rules him out for at least the next three contests at a minimum, though the team has yet to reveal a timeline for his return. Drew Stafford will draw in for him Friday against the Senators, while John Quenneville -- who saw nearly two minutes of power-play time Thursday -- figures to join the power-play ranks for at least a couple more games.
