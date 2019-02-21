Johansson (rest/precautionary) will not play Thursday versus the Senators.

The Devils are playing it safe with Johansson's health, as the forward could be moved prior to the approaching trade deadline. Brett Seney will draw into the lineup. New Jersey's next game comes Saturday on the road versus the Rangers, and the team has yet to announce whether Johansson will take the ice at Madison Square Garden.

