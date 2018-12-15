Devils' Marcus Johansson: Helps seal OT win
Johansson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
His first point of the night helped get the Devils on the board, while his second set up Nico Hischier for the game-winner. Johansson now has nine points (four goals and five assists) in his last 10 games, and while his time in New Jersey has been a disappointment so far, the former Capital is beginning to show the form that prompted the Devils to trade for him two summers ago.
