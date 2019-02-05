Devils' Marcus Johansson: In action Tuesday
Johansson (undisclosed) -- who missed practice Monday with some discomfort -- will play Tuesday against the Kings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson will take his usual spot as the left wing on the top line, slotting in alongside Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri. Although it's been a slightly disappointing season to date, Johanssen has come into his own of late, notching five points -- two goals and three assists -- over the last four games.
