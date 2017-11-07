Devils' Marcus Johansson: Injured scratch Tuesday

Johansson (concussion) will not play Tuesday night against the Blues, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The Devils have been relatively mum on Johansson and his condition. All we know is that the Swede is about to miss his third consecutive game with Thursday's home game against the Oilers standing as his next shot at drawing into the lineup.

