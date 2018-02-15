Devils' Marcus Johansson: Injury lingers, out Thursday

Johansson (head) will be held out for the 10th consecutive game Thursday, when the Devils play host to the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

While Johansson continues to endure off-ice workouts, per the report, one cannot realistically expect him to return until he gets in a practice or two. His next opportunity to play would arrive Saturday against Tampa Bay, but even that looks like wishful thinking at this point.