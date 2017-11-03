Devils' Marcus Johansson: Labeled day-to-day
Johansson (upper body) is considered day-to-day with the ailment that he suffered in Wednesday's contest against the Canucks, NHL.com reports.
The Swede's head-first collision into the boards may have looked worse than it actually was, and Johansson -- who's running at a half-point-per-game pace -- has yet to be ruled out for Friday night's road battle with the Oilers. Still, it would be wise to line up alternatives just in case he doesn't dress for this next contest.
