Devils' Marcus Johansson: Lands on IR

Johansson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

By using a retroactive designation, Johansson is eligible to return to action Monday against the Ducks, although whether he is cleared in time remains to be seen. The winger was already ruled out Thursday, but will now also miss Friday's tilt versus Dallas. The Swede had just recently return from injury, compiling one goal and one helper in his five games back. If Johannsson can ever get healthy, he should challenge for a fifth consecutive 40-point campaign.