Devils' Marcus Johansson: Logs heavy power-play minutes

Johansson saw 5:11 of ice time with the man advantage against the Lightning on Monday.

Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Johansson was limited to just two shots on goal and failed to secure any points in Monday's Game 3 matchup. His first contest back following a 37-game absence due to his concussion, the winger returned to his top-six spot and should play an increased role heading into Wednesday's Game 4 as he continues to get his legs under him.