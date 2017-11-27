Devils' Marcus Johansson: Medically cleared

Johansson (concussion) has been medically cleared to play, but will remain a scratch for Monday's tilt against Florida, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

When Johansson returns to the lineup will now be up to the coaching staff to determine his game readiness. The winger will join the team on its upcoming three-game road trip, during which he will likely suit up for the first time since Nov. 1. Brian Gibbons or Stefan Noesen are the most likely candidates to serve as a healthy scratch once Johansson hits the ice.