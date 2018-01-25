Devils' Marcus Johansson: Moves to IR

Johansson (head) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Johansson will be eligible to return against Buffalo next Tuesday, but whether or not he'll be healthy enough to play in that one is another story. The Devils recalled Kevin Rooney from AHL Binghamton ahead of Thursday's home game facing the Predators.

