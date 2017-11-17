Devils' Marcus Johansson: No timeline for return to practice

Johansson (concussion) has been skating lightly on his own, but there's still no timeline for his return to practice, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Johansson has already missed seven games due to his concussion, and it appears as though he's still nowhere near close to returning to game action. The Devils should release another update on the 27-year-old forward's status once he's able to return to practice with his teammates, as that'll be the first major indication that he's closing in on a return to the lineup.