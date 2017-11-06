Devils' Marcus Johansson: Not playing Sunday

Johansson (concussion) is not in the lineup for Sunday's contest against Calgary.

After not practicing with the team Saturday, Johansson's status was doubtful for the match anyway. This marks two straight missed games for the 27-year-old, and his next chance at returning will be Tuesday against St. Louis.

