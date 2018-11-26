Devils' Marcus Johansson: Out against Panthers
Johansson won't play Monday against the Panthers after suffering a lower-body injury Sunday against the Lightning. He's considered day-to-day.
Johansson's time with the Devils has not gone well. Last year, injuries limited him to 29 games, and he only managed 14 points. This season, the 27-year-old has eight points through 21 games, but with a 7.7 shooting percentage. The Swede has played 2:00 per game on the power play, so his absence will impact the Devils' lineup. Johansson will have until Friday to get healthy.
