Johansson won't play Monday against the Panthers after suffering a lower-body injury Sunday against the Lightning. He's considered day-to-day.

Johansson's time with the Devils has not gone well. Last year, injuries limited him to 29 games, and he only managed 14 points. This season, the 27-year-old has eight points through 21 games, but with a 7.7 shooting percentage. The Swede has played 2:00 per game on the power play, so his absence will impact the Devils' lineup. Johansson will have until Friday to get healthy.