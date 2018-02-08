Devils' Marcus Johansson: Partakes in off-ice workout

Johansson (head) worked out off the ice Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

While this is an encouraging development, the Devils did not say that Johansson would be ready for the evening's contest against the Flames, so we'll have to see if he travels to Columbus for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets. Lost in Johansson's injury news is the fact that he's averaging .48 points per game this season; that's a decent clip considering he's logging about 16 minutes of ice time per game and has had to adjust to new surroundings after seven years with the Capitals.