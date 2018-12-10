Johansson scored a goal and assisted on another in a 6-5 shootout loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

The Devils' forward has scored three goals over his last five games, giving him six on the year to go along with six helpers. Since coming to New Jersey, Johansson has been a tad disappointing, mostly due to his inability to stay healthy. Through 26 games, the 28-year-old is a minus-8, putting him second from the bottom on the team. If able to, we recommend you look elsewhere for players to fill out your fantasy roster.