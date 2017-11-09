Devils' Marcus Johansson: Placed on IR
Johansson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Johansson last dressed for the Devils on Nov. 1, so he would be eligible to return as soon as he has cleared protocol and is ready to rumble. However, the winger's placement on injured reserve rules him out serves as a signal that he will miss Thursday's contest at a minimum and there is no indiciation of a potential return date at this point. New Jersey will announce his activation off injured reserve ahead of his return, but will sorely missshis five poins (three goals, two assists) over 10 contests in the meantime. In a corresponding move, the club activatd Kyle Palmieri off injured reserve to add depth among the forward ranks.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...