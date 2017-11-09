Devils' Marcus Johansson: Placed on IR

Johansson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Johansson last dressed for the Devils on Nov. 1, so he would be eligible to return as soon as he has cleared protocol and is ready to rumble. However, the winger's placement on injured reserve rules him out serves as a signal that he will miss Thursday's contest at a minimum and there is no indiciation of a potential return date at this point. New Jersey will announce his activation off injured reserve ahead of his return, but will sorely missshis five poins (three goals, two assists) over 10 contests in the meantime. In a corresponding move, the club activatd Kyle Palmieri off injured reserve to add depth among the forward ranks.