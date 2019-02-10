Devils' Marcus Johansson: Pots two goals
Johansson scored a pair of goals in a 3-2 victory against the Hurricanes on Sunday.
Owners hoping Johansson would settle into his role during his second season with the Devils have been disappointed. Even with his two goals Sunday, he has 10 scores and 22 points with a minus-10 rating in 43 games. In two seasons with the Devils, he's averaging 0.5 points per game. During his final four seasons with the Capitals, Johansson posted 0.61 points per game.
