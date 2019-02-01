Devils' Marcus Johansson: Pushes point streak to three
Johansson picked up a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Johansson has a three-game point streak going, including one game before the All-Star break and two after. This streak was preceded by a six-game point drought, but there's reason to expect that Johansson can keep rolling, as he's currently skating on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit for New Jersey.
