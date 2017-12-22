Devils' Marcus Johansson: Quiet in return
Johansson registered a single shot through 18:18 of ice time (1:45 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
The winger missed the previous four games with an ankle injury, so it was encouraging to see him return to his regular workload Thursday. Johansson has been limited to just 15 games all season, so he might be floating around a few waiver wires. With a top-six role and power-play time, the 27-year-old Swede has the potential to be a solid source of secondary scoring in most fantasy settings.
