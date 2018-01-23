Devils' Marcus Johansson: Rating continues to drop

Johansson tied for the team lead with four shots on goal, but he also posted a minus-1 rating in Monday's 3-0 loss to Detroit.

While New Jersey's exceeded expectations tremendously in Johansson's first year with the club, the former Capitals forward hasn't played much of a role in that success. He's appeared in only 28 games this season and has a minus-12 rating to go with 13 points.