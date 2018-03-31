Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ready for contact

Johansson (concussion) has been cleared for contact, but he won't play Saturday evening against the Islanders, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

The Devils will get right back to work for Sunday's road tilt against the Canadiens. It seems unreasonable to expect the team to expedite a contact session for Johansson with his team playing out a back-to-back set, so Tuesday's home game against the Rangers is perhaps the most realistic target as far as a return date is concerned.