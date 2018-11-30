Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ready to roll
Johansson (lower body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson will return to a prominent role Friday, skating on the Devils' second line and second power-play unit against Washington. The Swedish winger has had a disappointing start to the season, notching just three goals and eight points in 21 appearances.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Aiming to play Friday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Out against Panthers•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Two points not enough against Wings•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Back at practice•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ruled out with illness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...