Play

Devils' Marcus Johansson: Remains on IR

Johansson (head) is still on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Johansson still hasn't returned to practice with his teammates, and he remains without a definite timetable for his return to game action. The 27-year-old winger is currently working his way back from the second head injury he's suffered in as many months, so the Devils will undoubtedly proceed with extreme caution with his recovery.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories