Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ruled out against Ducks
Johansson (ankle) will not be available for Monday's tilt versus Anaheim, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Johansson will miss his fourth outing due to his ankle ailment and 18th game overall this season due to injury. When in the lineup, the winger has produced at a decent rate, as he has registered four goals and three assists in just 15 outings. Unless he can get healthy -- and stay that way -- the 26-year-old could fail to reach the 40-point mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.
