Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ruled out Friday
Johansson (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Johansson received a day-to-day diagnosis after suffering the concussion in Wednesday's contest against the Canucks, but he will have to clear protocol before being allowed to rejoin the action. His next opportunity arrives Sunday against the Flames. Coach John Hynes is expected to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Johansson out Friday, with Dalton Prout expected to join the lineup in his place.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Done for evening•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Evaluated for upper-body injury•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Set to return Wednesday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Won't play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...