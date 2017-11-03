Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ruled out Friday

Johansson (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

Johansson received a day-to-day diagnosis after suffering the concussion in Wednesday's contest against the Canucks, but he will have to clear protocol before being allowed to rejoin the action. His next opportunity arrives Sunday against the Flames. Coach John Hynes is expected to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Johansson out Friday, with Dalton Prout expected to join the lineup in his place.