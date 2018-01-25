Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ruled out Thursday
Johansson (head) will not play Thursday night against the Predators, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Johansson was on the receiving end of an elbow hit from Boston's Brad Marchand on Tuesday, which ended up resulting in a five-game ban for the talented yet comburent forward. We'd expect the Devils to make some AHL call-ups since a number of players are injured ahead of the next contest.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Exits game early•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Rating continues to drop•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Two assists in loss•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Quiet in return•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Status being determined Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...