Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ruled out Thursday

Johansson (head) will not play Thursday night against the Predators, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Johansson was on the receiving end of an elbow hit from Boston's Brad Marchand on Tuesday, which ended up resulting in a five-game ban for the talented yet comburent forward. We'd expect the Devils to make some AHL call-ups since a number of players are injured ahead of the next contest.

