Devils' Marcus Johansson: Ruled out with illness
Johansson (illness) will not play Saturday afternoon against the Panthers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson's absence paves the way for Joey Anderson to make his NHL debut. The former didn't practice Friday due to the illness, but he'll have until Tuesday to get ready for the subsequent contest against the Lightning.
