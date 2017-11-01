Devils' Marcus Johansson: Set to return Wednesday
As expected, Johansson (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Canucks.
Johansson has enjoyed a solid start to the season, notching three goals and two assists in nine games, but his offensive output should only continue to improve as he builds chemistry with his new teammates throughout the campaign. The 27-year-old forward will return to his role skating on the Devils' second line and second power-play unit against Vancouver.
