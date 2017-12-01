Devils' Marcus Johansson: Set to return

Johansson (concussion) will suit up against the Avalanche on Friday.

Johansson had previously been medically cleared to return, but the coaching staff wanted him to get some practices under his belt. The Swedish winger should resume a top-six role in addition to logging minutes on the power play, despite notching just one assist with the man advantage. His impending return likely factored into the club's decision to trade away Adam Henrique in favor of blueliner Sami Vatanen.