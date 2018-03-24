Devils' Marcus Johansson: Showing signs of progress

Johansson (concussion) appears to be making strides in his recovery, according to information that Mike Morreale of NHL.com relayed from Devils coach John Hynes. "He skated yesterday and today and it seems like he's making progress," Hynes said. "Still not in a team practice but maybe he could be going in that direction sometime in the near future."

Johansson will miss his 28th straight game Saturday evening when the Devils welcome the Lightning to Prudential Center. After this one, there will only be seven games remaining in the regular season for New Jersey, but this Eastern Conference team still has better than 50-50 odds of making it to the playoffs, according to sportsclubstats.com.