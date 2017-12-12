Devils' Marcus Johansson: Sitting out Tuesday
Johansson (ankle) won't play in Tuesday night's home contest against the Kings. He remains day-to-day.
The Swede's chances of drawing into the next game really took a hit when he missed practice Monday. Johansson has posted a ridiculous 23.5 shooting percentage this season, but then again, he's only taken 17 shots through 15 games as he's struggled to adjust to his new digs in New Jersey following seven seasons in the nation's capital.
