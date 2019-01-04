Johansson (upper body) is skating back in New Jersey, but he's not expected to join the team during its road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Johansson has missed six straight games after landing on injured reserve Dec. 21. While his skating in New Jersey represents a step in the right direction, the winger still doesn't have a defined return date for action at this point. Assuming he sits out the remainder of the road trip, Johansson would be out at least through Jan. 8 against the Sabres. He would likely need to return to practice prior to his activation from injured reserve, so look for that milestone in his recovery next.