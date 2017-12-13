Devils' Marcus Johansson: Skipping Montreal trip

Johansson (ankle) won't travel with the team to Montreal for its game Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

The former Cap has endured an injury-hit campaign and will have missed 16 of the Devils' 31 games following Thursday's contest. New Jersey returns home to play the Stars on Friday, and unless Johansson can fully participate in the morning skate, his availability for that contest seems in doubt, as well.

