Devils' Marcus Johansson: Skips practice
Johansson missed Monday's practice and is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Johansson suffered the injury when blocking a shot during Saturday's contest against the Rangers and the team decided that he would be best served by giving his ankle another day of rest. New Jersey is back in action Tuesday against the Kings and Johansson's participation will likely hinge on whether or not he's able to take the ice for Tuesday's morning skate. Check back tomorrow for an update on the first-year Devil, who's scored four goals and seven points in 15 games this season.
