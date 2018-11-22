Devils' Marcus Johansson: Snaps seven-game point drought
Johansson mustered a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Montreal.
Both of Johansson's points came in the second period, and he rounded out his stat line with three shots and a plus-2 rating. This performance ended a seven-game point drought, and Johansson's seven points in 19 games place him squarely among the waiver wire fodder in most leagues.
