Devils' Marcus Johansson: Status being determined Thursday
Johansson (ankle) will have a decision made Thursday regarding his status for that day's contest against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The Swedish forward has now missed four games due to the injury, but there are some positive signs that he'll be able to play Thursday. At Wednesday's practice, Johansson participated fully, skating on the team's second line -- alongside Travis Zajac and Brian Gibbons -- and was included on the second power-play unit. New Jersey should provide an update on Johansson's status following Thursday's morning skate.
