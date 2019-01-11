Johansson's (upper body) status for Saturday against Philadelphia is still up in the air, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Johansson says "we'll see" whether or not he'll play against the Flyers and that he still needs to see his trainers after his first full practice Friday. The Sweden native has missed the last 10 games with this upper body injury. If Johansson is to miss Saturday's game, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood will likely continue to be the top left wingers in Johansson's place.