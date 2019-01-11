Devils' Marcus Johansson: Status still in question
Johansson's (upper body) status for Saturday against Philadelphia is still up in the air, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Johansson says "we'll see" whether or not he'll play against the Flyers and that he still needs to see his trainers after his first full practice Friday. The Sweden native has missed the last 10 games with this upper body injury. If Johansson is to miss Saturday's game, Jesper Bratt and Miles Wood will likely continue to be the top left wingers in Johansson's place.
More News
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Unavailable against Leafs•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Skating back home•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Going on IR•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Helps seal OT win•
-
Devils' Marcus Johansson: Picks up two points in crazy loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...