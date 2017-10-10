Devils' Marcus Johansson: Strikes twice in victory
Johansson had a three-point game in a 6-2 win over Buffalo, notching two goals and an assist on Monday.
Johansson showed he can still produce in the red of the Devils after coming over from the Capitals. He had a career year in the nation's capital last season, and it looks like he's adapting well to his new surroundings. He should be a solid option moving forward.
