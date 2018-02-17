Devils' Marcus Johansson: Timeline indefinite
Coach John Hynes relayed Saturday that there has been no timetable placed on Johansson's (concussion) return to the ice, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Johansson doesn't appear to be in a position to rejoin the lineup in the near future, with his date to even resume skating remaining unclear. Returning to the ice for a solo skate is likely the first step in Johansson's recovery road. That should be followed by a return to practice and eventual clearance from the concussion protocol.
